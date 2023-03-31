The Memphis Grizzlies (48-28) take on the Los Angeles Clippers (41-36) as 6.5-point favorites on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSSC.

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: BSSE and BSSC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Grizzlies -6.5 -

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

  • Memphis has gone over in 34 of its 77 games with a set total (44.2%).
  • The Grizzlies have a 38-38-0 record against the spread this season.
  • This season, Memphis has won 45 out of the 59 games, or 76.3%, in which it has been favored.
  • This season, Memphis has won 23 of its 27 games, or 85.2%, when favored by at least -275 on the moneyline.
  • The Grizzlies have a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Grizzlies vs Clippers Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Grizzlies 0 0% 116.9 230.2 112.7 225.5 231.0
Clippers 0 0% 113.3 230.2 112.8 225.5 224.3

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

  • The Grizzlies are 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall over their past 10 games.
  • Six of Grizzlies' last 10 games have hit the over.
  • At home, Memphis sports a better record against the spread (24-15-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (14-23-0).
  • The Grizzlies put up 116.9 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 112.8 the Clippers allow.
  • When Memphis scores more than 112.8 points, it is 31-16 against the spread and 39-8 overall.

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Clippers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Grizzlies 38-38 18-15 34-42
Clippers 39-38 4-6 36-41

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Grizzlies Clippers
116.9
Points Scored (PG)
 113.3
8
NBA Rank (PPG)
 20
31-16
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 27-9
39-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 30-6
112.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.8
11
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
29-18
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 32-20
35-12
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 32-20

