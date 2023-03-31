The Memphis Grizzlies (48-28) hit the court against the Los Angeles Clippers (41-36) as 5.5-point favorites on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSSC.

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSC

BSSE and BSSC Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Grizzlies 117 - Clippers 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 5.5)

Grizzlies (- 5.5) Pick OU: Under (236.5)



The Grizzlies (35-37-4 ATS) have covered the spread 46.1% of the time, 4.5% less often than the Clippers (39-38-0) this year.

Memphis covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 45.7% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (40%).

Memphis and its opponents have exceeded the point total 44.7% of the time this season (34 out of 76). That's less often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (36 out of 77).

The Grizzlies have a .763 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (45-14) this season, better than the .296 winning percentage for the Clippers as a moneyline underdog (8-19).

Grizzlies Performance Insights

Memphis is eighth in the NBA with 116.9 points per game so far this season. At the other end, it ranks 11th with 112.7 points allowed per game.

This year, the Grizzlies rank 11th in the league in assists, putting up 25.7 per game.

The Grizzlies are sinking 11.8 three-pointers per game (17th-ranked in NBA) this season, while sporting a 35% three-point percentage (23rd-ranked).

So far this season, Memphis has taken 63.3% two-pointers, accounting for 72.9% of the team's buckets. It has shot 36.7% threes (27.1% of the team's baskets).

