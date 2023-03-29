How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 29
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Memphis Grizzlies (48-27) hope to extend a 12-game home winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (40-36) on March 29, 2023.
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: BSSE, BSSC
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- This season, the Grizzlies have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 47.3% of shots the Clippers' opponents have hit.
- Memphis is 33-6 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 16th.
- The Grizzlies put up 116.7 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 112.6 the Clippers give up.
- Memphis is 39-7 when scoring more than 112.6 points.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- The Grizzlies are scoring 119.8 points per game this season in home games, which is 6.3 more points than they're averaging in away games (113.5).
- Memphis is giving up 108.8 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 7.2 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (116).
- At home, the Grizzlies are sinking 0.9 more threes per game (12.3) than on the road (11.4). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to when playing on the road (34.6%).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Steven Adams
|Out
|Knee
|Ja Morant
|Questionable
|Thigh
|Brandon Clarke
|Out For Season
|Achilles
|Ziaire Williams
|Out
|Foot/Ankle
|Vince Williams Jr.
|Out
|Shoulder
