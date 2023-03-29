The Memphis Grizzlies (48-27) hope to extend a 12-game home winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (40-36) on March 29, 2023.

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game Info

Grizzlies Stats Insights

  • This season, the Grizzlies have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 47.3% of shots the Clippers' opponents have hit.
  • Memphis is 33-6 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
  • The Grizzlies are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 16th.
  • The Grizzlies put up 116.7 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 112.6 the Clippers give up.
  • Memphis is 39-7 when scoring more than 112.6 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

  • The Grizzlies are scoring 119.8 points per game this season in home games, which is 6.3 more points than they're averaging in away games (113.5).
  • Memphis is giving up 108.8 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 7.2 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (116).
  • At home, the Grizzlies are sinking 0.9 more threes per game (12.3) than on the road (11.4). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to when playing on the road (34.6%).

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Steven Adams Out Knee
Ja Morant Questionable Thigh
Brandon Clarke Out For Season Achilles
Ziaire Williams Out Foot/Ankle
Vince Williams Jr. Out Shoulder

