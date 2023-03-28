Ja Morant and Paolo Banchero are two players to watch when the Memphis Grizzlies (47-27) and the Orlando Magic (32-43) play at FedExForum on Tuesday. Gametime is slated for 8:00 PM ET.

Game Day: Tuesday, March 28

Tuesday, March 28 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

In their previous game, the Grizzlies beat the Hawks on Sunday, 123-119. Their high scorer was Morant with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ja Morant 27 3 6 1 0 0 Desmond Bane 25 3 5 0 0 3 Jaren Jackson Jr. 15 8 0 3 5 1

Jaren Jackson Jr. posts a team-best 6.6 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 18.0 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 50.1% from the floor and 33.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Desmond Bane is posting 21.2 points, 4.2 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.

Tyus Jones posts 10.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Dillon Brooks is averaging 14.1 points, 2.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaren Jackson Jr. 22.4 7.1 1.3 1.1 2.2 1.4 Desmond Bane 21.4 4.9 4.8 0.9 0.2 2.5 Tyus Jones 14.4 3.9 8.0 0.7 0.0 2.0 Xavier Tillman 9.4 5.7 2.3 1.3 0.5 0.0 Dillon Brooks 10.8 2.9 3.0 0.9 0.3 2.0

