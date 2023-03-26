Xavier Tillman's Memphis Grizzlies match up versus the Atlanta Hawks at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Last time out, which was on March 24, Tillman put up eight points and two steals in a 151-114 win versus the Rockets.

In this article we will break down Tillman's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Xavier Tillman Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 6.5 9.0 Rebounds 5.5 4.7 5.9 Assists -- 1.5 2.2 PRA -- 12.7 17.1 PR 14.5 11.2 14.9 3PM 0.5 0.1 0.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Xavier Tillman's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Xavier Tillman Insights vs. the Hawks

Tillman is responsible for attempting 3.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 4.7 per game.

Tillman's Grizzlies average 104.1 possessions per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams, while the Hawks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 13th with 102.5 possessions per contest.

The Hawks give up 117.8 points per game, 23rd-ranked in the league.

The Hawks concede 44.3 rebounds per contest, ranking 20th in the league.

Giving up 26 assists per game, the Hawks are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Hawks give up 11.9 made 3-pointers per contest, seventh-ranked in the NBA.

Xavier Tillman vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/12/2022 20 10 4 0 0 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Tillman or any of his Grizzlies teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.