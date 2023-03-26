The No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (28-7) are 4.5-point underdogs in their NCAA Tournament Elite Eight matchup with the No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (29-8) on Sunday at T-Mobile Center, airing on CBS beginning at 5:05 PM, with the winner advancing to the Final Four from the Midwest Region bracket. The point total is 149.5 for the matchup.

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023
  • Time: 5:05 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Where: Kansas City, Missouri
  • Venue: T-Mobile Center
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Texas -4.5 149.5

Texas vs Miami (FL) Betting Records & Stats

  • The Longhorns are 18-16-0 against the spread this season.
  • Texas has a record of 14-1, a 93.3% win rate, when it's favored by -190 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Longhorns.
  • Miami (FL) has gone 17-11-0 ATS this season.
  • The Hurricanes have a win-loss record of 4-1 with odds of +155 or worse this year.
  • Miami (FL) has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Texas 13 38.2% 77.9 157.3 67.3 139 142.1
Miami (FL) 16 51.6% 79.4 157.3 71.7 139 147

Additional Texas vs Miami (FL) Insights & Trends

  • Texas has an 8-2 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall in its past 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 games, the Longhorns have gone over the total three times.
  • Miami (FL) has gone 8-2 over its last 10 contests, with a 6-3 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Hurricanes have gone over the total in five of their last 10 outings.
  • The 77.9 points per game the Longhorns record are 6.2 more points than the Hurricanes give up (71.7).
  • Texas has a 10-12 record against the spread and a 19-5 record overall when putting up more than 71.7 points.
  • The Hurricanes' 79.4 points per game are 12.1 more points than the 67.3 the Longhorns give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 67.3 points, Miami (FL) is 13-8 against the spread and 21-5 overall.

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Texas 18-16-0 9-10 16-18-0
Miami (FL) 17-11-0 3-0 14-17-0

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits

Texas Miami (FL)
17-1 Home Record 16-1
4-6 Away Record 7-4
9-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0
4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0
84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4
69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2
9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0
5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

