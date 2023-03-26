The Toronto Maple Leafs (43-20-9) host the Nashville Predators (36-27-8) at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday, March 26 at 6:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSSO, and SNO. The Maple Leafs fell to the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 in their last game, while the Predators are coming off a 7-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken.

Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSSO, and SNO

NHL Network, BSSO, and SNO Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Maple Leafs (-170) Predators (+145) 6.5

Predators Betting Insights

This season the Predators have won 18 of the 38 games, or 47.4%, in which they've been an underdog.

This season Nashville has won five of its 12 games, or 41.7%, when it's the underdog by at least +145 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this matchup implies a 40.8% chance of victory for the Predators.

Nashville has played 31 games this season with over 6.5 goals.

Predators vs. Maple Leafs Rankings

Maple Leafs Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 247 (9th) Goals 197 (28th) 199 (7th) Goals Allowed 211 (12th) 54 (8th) Power Play Goals 38 (25th) 42 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 43 (12th)

Predators Advanced Stats

Nashville has hit the over in four of its past 10 outings.

The Predators total over the last 10 games is 0.5 goals fewer than the 6.5 total listed for this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, the Predators and their opponents are averaging 5.9 goals, 1.7 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Predators have scored 197 goals this season (2.8 per game) to rank 28th in the NHL.

The Predators have conceded 3.0 goals per game, 211 total, which ranks 12th among league teams.

They have a -14 goal differential, which ranks 22nd in the league.

