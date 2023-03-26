Luke Kennard and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates face the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 24, Kennard produced 30 points in a 151-114 win against the Rockets.

If you'd like to make predictions on Kennard's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Luke Kennard Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.5 11.6 Rebounds 2.5 2.4 2.9 Assists -- 1.4 2.4 PRA -- 12.3 16.9 PR 11.5 10.9 14.5 3PM 1.5 2 3.1



Luke Kennard Insights vs. the Hawks

Kennard's opponents, the Hawks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.5 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 104.1 per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams.

The Hawks are the 23rd-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 117.8 points per contest.

On the boards, the Hawks are ranked 20th in the league, allowing 44.3 rebounds per contest.

The Hawks allow 26 assists per game, 23rd-ranked in the league.

Allowing 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Hawks are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA.

Luke Kennard vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/28/2023 21 11 3 0 3 0 1

