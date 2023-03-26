Luke Kennard Player Prop Bets: Grizzlies vs. Hawks - March 26
Luke Kennard and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates face the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.
If you'd like to make predictions on Kennard's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.
Luke Kennard Prop Bets vs. the Hawks
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|8.5
|8.5
|11.6
|Rebounds
|2.5
|2.4
|2.9
|Assists
|--
|1.4
|2.4
|PRA
|--
|12.3
|16.9
|PR
|11.5
|10.9
|14.5
|3PM
|1.5
|2
|3.1
Luke Kennard Insights vs. the Hawks
- Kennard's opponents, the Hawks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.5 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 104.1 per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams.
- The Hawks are the 23rd-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 117.8 points per contest.
- On the boards, the Hawks are ranked 20th in the league, allowing 44.3 rebounds per contest.
- The Hawks allow 26 assists per game, 23rd-ranked in the league.
- Allowing 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Hawks are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA.
Luke Kennard vs. the Hawks
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|1/28/2023
|21
|11
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1
