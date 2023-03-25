This Sweet 16 matchup features the No. 1 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (29-4) and the No. 4 seed Tennessee Lady Volunteers (25-11) on Saturday at Climate Pledge Arena. The NCAA Tournament matchup tips off at 6:30 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Tennessee vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison

The Lady Volunteers score 21.0 more points per game (77.4) than the Hokies give up to opponents (56.4).

Tennessee is 21-9 when it scores more than 56.4 points.

Virginia Tech's record is 23-4 when it allows fewer than 77.4 points.

The Hokies put up 72.1 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 65.8 the Lady Volunteers allow.

When Virginia Tech totals more than 65.8 points, it is 20-1.

Tennessee is 19-1 when allowing fewer than 72.1 points.

This year the Hokies are shooting 45.1% from the field, 5.8% higher than the Lady Volunteers give up.

The Lady Volunteers shoot 43.4% from the field, just 5.6% higher than the Hokies concede.

Tennessee Schedule