Desmond Bane and the Memphis Grizzlies face the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game, a 130-125 win against the Rockets, Bane tallied 20 points and seven assists.

In this article, we break down Bane's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 21.1 20.1 Rebounds 4.5 5.1 5.1 Assists 3.5 4.3 5.3 PRA 30.5 30.5 30.5 PR 26.5 26.2 25.2 3PM 2.5 2.8 2.1



Desmond Bane Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, Desmond Bane has made 7.5 shots per game, which accounts for 12.1% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 7.0 threes per game, or 14.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Bane's opponents, the Rockets, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 103 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies rank 12th in possessions per game with 104.1.

The Rockets concede 118.3 points per game, 27th-ranked in the league.

Allowing 41.3 rebounds per game, the Rockets are the fourth-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Rockets have conceded 25.8 per game, 16th in the league.

The Rockets allow 14.6 made 3-pointers per game, worst in the league.

Desmond Bane vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 35 20 3 7 3 0 1 3/1/2023 29 30 9 6 6 1 0 10/21/2022 33 14 6 7 3 0 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.