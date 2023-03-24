The No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (23-12) and the No. 15 seed Princeton Tigers (23-8) play in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 with a place in the Elite Eight of the South Region bracket up for grabs on Friday at KFC Yum! Center, beginning at 9:00 PM. Creighton is a 10-point favorite in the contest, which airs on TBS. The over/under in the matchup is set at 140.

Creighton vs. Princeton Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Creighton -10 140

Creighton vs Princeton Betting Records & Stats

The Bluejays are 18-17-0 ATS this season.

This season, Creighton has won 10 of its 12 games, or 83.3%, when favored by at least -524 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 84% chance of a victory for the Bluejays.

Princeton has a 17-12-0 record against the spread this year.

The Tigers have played as an underdog of +400 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Princeton has an implied victory probability of 20% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Creighton vs. Princeton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140 % of Games Over 140 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 22 62.9% 76.7 152.2 68.5 136.4 144.8 Princeton 19 65.5% 75.5 152.2 67.9 136.4 143.2

Additional Creighton vs Princeton Insights & Trends

Creighton has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Bluejays have hit the over six times.

Princeton has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over its past 10 contests.

The Tigers have gone over the total in five of their past 10 outings.

The Bluejays put up 8.8 more points per game (76.7) than the Tigers give up (67.9).

Creighton is 13-8 against the spread and 17-6 overall when scoring more than 67.9 points.

The Tigers score an average of 75.5 points per game, seven more points than the 68.5 the Bluejays give up.

When it scores more than 68.5 points, Princeton is 9-10 against the spread and 15-6 overall.

Creighton vs. Princeton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 18-17-0 5-7 16-18-1 Princeton 17-12-0 1-0 15-13-1

Creighton vs. Princeton Home/Away Splits

Creighton Princeton 13-2 Home Record 11-3 5-6 Away Record 7-4 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.4 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.4 5-9-1 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-1 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

