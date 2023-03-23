A Sweet 16 battle features the No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) playing as 5.5-point favorites against the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. The NCAA Tournament contest tips off at 9:00 PM on TBS, with the winner moving on to the East Region bracket final. The matchup's over/under is set at 130.5.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tennessee -5.5 130.5

Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

In 15 games this season, Tennessee and its opponents have scored more than 130.5 total points.

Tennessee has an average point total of 129 in its outings this year, 1.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Volunteers are 17-16-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Tennessee has won 20 out of the 27 games, or 74.1%, in which it has been favored.

Tennessee has a record of 15-4, a 78.9% win rate, when it's favored by -275 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Tennessee.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 130.5 % of Games Over 130.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tennessee 15 45.5% 71.2 149.6 57.8 122.9 133.5 Florida Atlantic 24 77.4% 78.4 149.6 65.1 122.9 142.4

Additional Tennessee Insights & Trends

Tennessee has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.

The Volunteers have gone over the total in four of their last 10 games.

The 71.2 points per game the Volunteers score are 6.1 more points than the Owls give up (65.1).

Tennessee is 14-6 against the spread and 18-4 overall when scoring more than 65.1 points.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tennessee 17-16-0 14-13 14-19-0 Florida Atlantic 20-11-0 1-1 17-14-0

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Home/Away Splits

Tennessee Florida Atlantic 14-2 Home Record 17-0 4-6 Away Record 11-3 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.1 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.9 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

