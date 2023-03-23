Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Sweet 16
A Sweet 16 battle features the No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) playing as 5.5-point favorites against the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. The NCAA Tournament contest tips off at 9:00 PM on TBS, with the winner moving on to the East Region bracket final. The matchup's over/under is set at 130.5.
Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: TBS
- Where: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Tennessee
|-5.5
|130.5
Tennessee Betting Records & Stats
- In 15 games this season, Tennessee and its opponents have scored more than 130.5 total points.
- Tennessee has an average point total of 129 in its outings this year, 1.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Volunteers are 17-16-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Tennessee has won 20 out of the 27 games, or 74.1%, in which it has been favored.
- Tennessee has a record of 15-4, a 78.9% win rate, when it's favored by -275 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Tennessee.
Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 130.5
|% of Games Over 130.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Tennessee
|15
|45.5%
|71.2
|149.6
|57.8
|122.9
|133.5
|Florida Atlantic
|24
|77.4%
|78.4
|149.6
|65.1
|122.9
|142.4
Additional Tennessee Insights & Trends
- Tennessee has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.
- The Volunteers have gone over the total in four of their last 10 games.
- The 71.2 points per game the Volunteers score are 6.1 more points than the Owls give up (65.1).
- Tennessee is 14-6 against the spread and 18-4 overall when scoring more than 65.1 points.
Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Tennessee
|17-16-0
|14-13
|14-19-0
|Florida Atlantic
|20-11-0
|1-1
|17-14-0
Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Home/Away Splits
|Tennessee
|Florida Atlantic
|14-2
|Home Record
|17-0
|4-6
|Away Record
|11-3
|10-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-5-0
|3-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-5-0
|76.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.1
|67.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|75.9
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|5-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-5-0
