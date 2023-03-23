A Sweet 16 battle features the No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) and the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) squaring off with a place in the East Region bracket final on the line on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. Tennessee is a 5.5-point favorite in the NCAA Tournament matchup, which tips off at 9:00 PM on TBS. The over/under is 131.5 for the matchup.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tennessee -5.5 131.5

Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 131.5 points in 12 of 33 games this season.

Tennessee's games this season have had an average of 129 points, 2.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Volunteers have a 17-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Tennessee has entered the game as favorites 27 times this season and won 20, or 74.1%, of those games.

Tennessee has a record of 18-4, a 81.8% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Tennessee.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tennessee 12 36.4% 71.2 149.6 57.8 122.9 133.5 Florida Atlantic 22 71% 78.4 149.6 65.1 122.9 142.4

Additional Tennessee Insights & Trends

Tennessee is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 games.

Four of Volunteers' past 10 contests have gone over the total.

The Volunteers record 71.2 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 65.1 the Owls allow.

When Tennessee scores more than 65.1 points, it is 14-6 against the spread and 18-4 overall.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tennessee 17-16-0 14-13 14-19-0 Florida Atlantic 20-11-0 1-1 17-14-0

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Home/Away Splits

Tennessee Florida Atlantic 14-2 Home Record 17-0 4-6 Away Record 11-3 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.1 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.9 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

