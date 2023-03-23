The No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) and the No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) will meet on Thursday to compete for a spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Tennessee is favored by 5.5 points in the Sweet 16 matchup, which starts at 9:00 PM on TBS. The matchup has an over/under set at 131.5 points.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tennessee -5.5 131.5

Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

In 12 games this season, Tennessee and its opponents have gone over 131.5 total points.

Tennessee has had an average of 129 points in its games this season, 2.5 fewer than this matchup's total.

So far this season, the Volunteers have put together a 17-16-0 record against the spread.

This season, Tennessee has won 20 out of the 27 games, or 74.1%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Tennessee has won 18 of its 22 games, or 81.8%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tennessee has a 71.4% chance to win.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tennessee 12 36.4% 71.2 149.6 57.8 122.9 133.5 Florida Atlantic 22 71% 78.4 149.6 65.1 122.9 142.4

Additional Tennessee Insights & Trends

Tennessee is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 contests.

The Volunteers have hit the over in four of their past 10 games.

The 71.2 points per game the Volunteers record are 6.1 more points than the Owls give up (65.1).

Tennessee is 14-6 against the spread and 18-4 overall when scoring more than 65.1 points.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tennessee 17-16-0 14-13 14-19-0 Florida Atlantic 20-11-0 1-1 17-14-0

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Home/Away Splits

Tennessee Florida Atlantic 14-2 Home Record 17-0 4-6 Away Record 11-3 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.1 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.9 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

