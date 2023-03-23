The No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) are 5.5-point underdogs for their Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) on Thursday at 9:00 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues live from Madison Square Garden and airing on TBS. The over/under in the matchup is 129.5.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tennessee -5.5 129.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee's 33 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 129.5 points 16 times.

The average total in Tennessee's games this season is 129, 0.5 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Volunteers have a 17-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Tennessee has entered the game as favorites 27 times this season and won 20, or 74.1%, of those games.

This season, Tennessee has won 18 of its 22 games, or 81.8%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Tennessee.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 129.5 % of Games Over 129.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tennessee 16 48.5% 71.2 149.6 57.8 122.9 133.5 Florida Atlantic 24 77.4% 78.4 149.6 65.1 122.9 142.4

Additional Tennessee Insights & Trends

Tennessee has gone 6-4 over its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

Four of Volunteers' last 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Volunteers score 6.1 more points per game (71.2) than the Owls allow (65.1).

When Tennessee scores more than 65.1 points, it is 14-6 against the spread and 18-4 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tennessee 17-16-0 14-13 14-19-0 Florida Atlantic 20-11-0 1-1 17-14-0

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Home/Away Splits

Tennessee Florida Atlantic 14-2 Home Record 17-0 4-6 Away Record 11-3 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.1 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.9 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.