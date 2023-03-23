Top Tennessee Players to Watch vs. Florida Atlantic - Sweet 16
The Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) are scheduled to square off fpr their Sweet 16 matchup on Thursday at Madison Square Garden, with a start time of 9:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Santiago Vescovi and Johnell Davis are two players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TBS.
How to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic
- Game Day: Thursday, March 23
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
- TV: TBS
Tennessee's Last Game
Tennessee won its previous game against Duke, 65-52, on Saturday. Olivier Nkamhoua was its high scorer with 27 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Olivier Nkamhoua
|27
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Santiago Vescovi
|14
|5
|5
|2
|1
|4
|Jonas Aidoo
|8
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
Tennessee Players to Watch
Vescovi paces his squad in points per contest (12.7), and also puts up 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Zakai Zeigler paces his team in assists per game (5.4), and also puts up 10.7 points and 2.7 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Nkamhoua leads his squad in rebounds per game (5), and also puts up 11 points and 2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
Julian Phillips averages 8.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Jonas Aidoo puts up 4.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 49.7% from the field.
Tennessee Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Santiago Vescovi
|13.7
|5.1
|3.8
|1.5
|0.1
|3.2
|Olivier Nkamhoua
|11.6
|5
|2
|0.2
|0.3
|0.7
|Jonas Aidoo
|5.6
|4.7
|1
|0.6
|1.6
|0
|Jahmai Mashack
|7.3
|2.3
|2.7
|1.7
|0.3
|0.6
|Josiah-Jordan James
|7.7
|2.3
|1.6
|1
|0.1
|1.3
