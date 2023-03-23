On Thursday at Madison Square Garden, the Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) clash at 9:00 PM ET for their Sweet 16 matchup. The Volunteers' Santiago Vescovi and the Owls' Johnell Davis are two players to watch in this contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic

Game Day: Thursday, March 23

Thursday, March 23 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV: TBS | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Tennessee's Last Game

On Saturday, in its most recent game, Tennessee beat Duke 65-52. With 27 points, Olivier Nkamhoua was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Olivier Nkamhoua 27 5 0 0 0 3 Santiago Vescovi 14 5 5 2 1 4 Jonas Aidoo 8 5 1 1 3 0

Tennessee Players to Watch

Vescovi leads his squad in both points (12.7) and assists (3.1) per game, and also puts up 4.6 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Zakai Zeigler leads his squad in assists per game (5.4), and also averages 10.7 points and 2.7 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Nkamhoua puts up a team-best 5 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 11 points and 2 assists, shooting 52.2% from the floor.

Julian Phillips posts 8.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 41.6% from the floor.

Jonas Aidoo averages 4.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 49.7% from the field.

Tennessee Top Performers (Last 10 Games)