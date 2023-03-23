Top Tennessee Players to Watch vs. Florida Atlantic - Sweet 16
Thursday's Sweet 16 matchup between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Florida Atlantic Owls at Madison Square Garden at 9:00 PM ET features the Volunteers' Santiago Vescovi and the Owls' Johnell Davis as players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TBS.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
How to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic
- Game Day: Thursday, March 23
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
- TV: TBS | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV
Watch select March Madness games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Tennessee's Last Game
In its previous game, Tennessee defeated Duke on Saturday, 65-52. Olivier Nkamhoua scored a team-high 27 points (and chipped in zero assists and five rebounds).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Olivier Nkamhoua
|27
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Santiago Vescovi
|14
|5
|5
|2
|1
|4
|Jonas Aidoo
|8
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
Tennessee Players to Watch
Vescovi leads the Volunteers with 12.7 points per contest and 3.1 assists, while also posting 4.6 rebounds.
Zakai Zeigler leads his team in assists per game (5.4), and also puts up 10.7 points and 2.7 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Nkamhoua leads the Volunteers at 5 rebounds per contest, while also posting 2 assists and 11 points.
Julian Phillips posts 8.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Jonas Aidoo puts up 4.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 49.7% from the floor.
Tennessee Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Santiago Vescovi
|13.7
|5.1
|3.8
|1.5
|0.1
|3.2
|Olivier Nkamhoua
|11.6
|5
|2
|0.2
|0.3
|0.7
|Jonas Aidoo
|5.6
|4.7
|1
|0.6
|1.6
|0
|Jahmai Mashack
|7.3
|2.3
|2.7
|1.7
|0.3
|0.6
|Josiah-Jordan James
|7.7
|2.3
|1.6
|1
|0.1
|1.3
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.