When the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Atlantic Owls play in their Sweet 16 matchup at Madison Square Garden on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, Santiago Vescovi and Johnell Davis will be two of the most notable players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic

Game Day: Thursday, March 23

Thursday, March 23 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV: TBS | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Tennessee's Last Game

In its most recent game, Tennessee beat Duke on Saturday, 65-52. Its high scorer was Olivier Nkamhoua with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Olivier Nkamhoua 27 5 0 0 0 3 Santiago Vescovi 14 5 5 2 1 4 Jonas Aidoo 8 5 1 1 3 0

Tennessee Players to Watch

Vescovi paces his team in points per contest (12.7), and also averages 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Zakai Zeigler leads his squad in assists per game (5.4), and also posts 10.7 points and 2.7 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Nkamhoua posts a team-high 5 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 11 points and 2 assists, shooting 52.2% from the floor.

Julian Phillips puts up 8.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jonas Aidoo averages 4.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 49.7% from the field.

Tennessee Top Performers (Last 10 Games)