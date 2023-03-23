Santiago Vescovi and Johnell Davis are two players to watch on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, when the Tennessee Volunteers play the Florida Atlantic Owls in their Sweet 16 matchup at Madison Square Garden.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic

Game Day: Thursday, March 23

Thursday, March 23 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV: TBS

Tennessee's Last Game

Tennessee was victorious in its previous game versus Duke, 65-52, on Saturday. Olivier Nkamhoua was its high scorer with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Olivier Nkamhoua 27 5 0 0 0 3 Santiago Vescovi 14 5 5 2 1 4 Jonas Aidoo 8 5 1 1 3 0

Tennessee Players to Watch

Vescovi is tops on the Volunteers at 12.7 points per contest, while also averaging 3.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

Zakai Zeigler leads his squad in assists per game (5.4), and also averages 10.7 points and 2.7 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Nkamhoua is tops on the Volunteers at 5 rebounds per contest, while also posting 2 assists and 11 points.

Julian Phillips is putting up 8.6 points, 1.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Jonas Aidoo posts 4.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Tennessee Top Performers (Last 10 Games)