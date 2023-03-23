Thursday's contest between the Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) at Madison Square Garden has a projected final score of 70-66 based on our computer prediction, with Tennessee securing the victory. Game time is at 9:00 PM on March 23.

According to our computer prediction, Florida Atlantic projects to cover the 5.5-point spread in its matchup versus Tennessee. The total is listed at 130.5, and the two teams are projected to hit the over.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Line: Tennessee -5.5

Tennessee -5.5 Point Total: 130.5

130.5 Moneyline (To Win): Tennessee -250, Florida Atlantic +200

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 70, Florida Atlantic 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic

Pick ATS: Florida Atlantic (+5.5)



Florida Atlantic (+5.5) Pick OU: Over (130.5)



Tennessee's record against the spread so far this season is 17-16-0, while Florida Atlantic's is 20-11-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Volunteers are 14-19-0 and the Owls are 17-14-0. The two teams score 149.6 points per game, 19.1 more points than this matchup's total. Tennessee has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over the past 10 contests. Florida Atlantic has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 contests.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers are outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game with a +470 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.2 points per game (187th in college basketball) and allow 57.8 per outing (third in college basketball).

Tennessee averages 35.5 rebounds per game (23rd in college basketball) while conceding 28.2 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 7.3 boards per game.

Tennessee hits 7.7 three-pointers per game (134th in college basketball), 1.9 more than its opponents (5.8). It is shooting 33% from deep (241st in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 26.4%.

The Volunteers' 94.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 157th in college basketball, and the 76.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank second in college basketball.

Tennessee has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 11.4 per game (132nd in college basketball action) while forcing 14 (45th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.