A place in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) or the No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) when the teams square off in the Sweet 16. This game tips off at 9:00 PM on Thursday.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline Florida Atlantic Moneyline
BetMGM Tennessee (-5.5) 130.5 -275 +210 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Tennessee (-5.5) 130.5 -245 +205 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Tennessee (-5.5) 130.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

  • Tennessee has compiled an 18-17-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Volunteers and their opponents have combined to hit the over 13 out of 35 times this season.
  • Florida Atlantic has compiled a 22-10-1 ATS record so far this year.
  • In the Owls' 33 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Tennessee Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1000
  • Tennessee is one spot higher based on its national championship odds (fifth-best in the country) than its computer ranking (sixth-best).
  • Oddsmakers have moved the Volunteers' national championship odds up from +2500 at the beginning of the season to +1000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 73rd-biggest change.
  • Tennessee's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 9.1%.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +5000
  • Florida Atlantic has a 2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

