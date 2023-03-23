Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
The No. 9-seed Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) head into a Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) on Thursday at 9:00 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues at Madison Square Garden airing on TBS.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic matchup.
Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tennessee (-5.5)
|130.5
|-275
|+210
|DraftKings
|Tennessee (-5.5)
|130.5
|-245
|+205
|PointsBet
|Tennessee (-5.5)
|130.5
|-250
|+200
Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends
- Tennessee has compiled an 18-17-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Volunteers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 13 out of 35 times this season.
- Florida Atlantic has covered 22 times in 33 games with a spread this season.
- A total of 16 Owls games this year have gone over the point total.
Tennessee Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1000
- Oddsmakers rate Tennessee higher (fifth-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (sixth-best).
- The Volunteers have had the 73rd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2500 at the start of the season to +1000.
- Tennessee's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 9.1%.
Florida Atlantic Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- Based on its moneyline odds, Florida Atlantic has a 2% chance of winning the national championship.
