Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
A Sweet 16 battle will feature the No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) and the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) playing on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. The NCAA Tournament matchup tips off at 9:00 PM.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tennessee (-5.5)
|131.5
|-250
|+200
|DraftKings
|Tennessee (-5)
|131.5
|-240
|+200
|PointsBet
|Tennessee (-5)
|131
|-250
|+200
Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends
- Tennessee has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.
- So far this season, 13 out of the Volunteers' 35 games have gone over the point total.
- Florida Atlantic has put together a 22-10-1 record against the spread this season.
- So far this year, 16 out of the Owls' 33 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
Tennessee Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1000
- Tennessee is fifth-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1000), but only sixth-best, according to computer rankings.
- The Volunteers were +2500 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +1000, which is the 73rd-biggest change in the country.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Tennessee has a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship.
Florida Atlantic Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- Florida Atlantic's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2%.
