A Sweet 16 battle features the No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) playing against the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. This NCAA Tournament contest tips at 9:00 PM, with the winner advancing to the East Regional final.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic matchup in this article.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

Tennessee has put together an 18-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, 13 out of the Volunteers' 35 games have gone over the point total.

Florida Atlantic is 22-10-1 ATS this season.

In the Owls' 33 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Tennessee Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1100

+1100 Tennessee's national championship odds (+1100) place it just eighth-best in college basketball, but according to computer rankings, it is seventh-best.

Sportsbooks have moved the Volunteers' national championship odds up from +2500 at the start of the season to +1100. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 74th-biggest change.

Tennessee has an 8.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4500

+4500 Florida Atlantic has a 2.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

