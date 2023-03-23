Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
A place in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) or the No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) when the teams meet in the Sweet 16. This contest tips off at 9:00 PM on Thursday.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic matchup.
Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tennessee (-5.5)
|129.5
|-250
|+200
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Tennessee (-5)
|129.5
|-240
|+200
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Tennessee (-5.5)
|129.5
|-238
|+190
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends
- Tennessee has covered 18 times in 35 games with a spread this season.
- A total of 13 out of the Volunteers' 35 games this season have gone over the point total.
- Florida Atlantic has put together a 22-10-1 ATS record so far this year.
- Owls games have gone over the point total 16 out of 33 times this season.
Tennessee Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1000
- Tennessee is one spot higher based on its national championship odds (fifth-best in college basketball) than its computer ranking (sixth-best).
- The Volunteers' national championship odds have improved from +2500 at the beginning of the season to +1000, the 73rd-biggest change among all teams.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Tennessee has a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship.
Florida Atlantic Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- Based on its moneyline odds, Florida Atlantic has a 2% chance of winning the national championship.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.