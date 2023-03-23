Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
The No. 9-seed Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) head into a Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) on Thursday at 9:00 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues at Madison Square Garden airing on TBS.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic matchup in this article.
Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tennessee (-5.5)
|129.5
|-250
|+200

|DraftKings
|Tennessee (-5.5)
|129.5
|-240
|+200

|PointsBet
|Tennessee (-5.5)
|129.5
|-238
|+190

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends
- Tennessee has put together an 18-17-0 record against the spread this season.
- In the Volunteers' 35 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 13 times.
- Florida Atlantic is 22-10-1 ATS this year.
- A total of 16 Owls games this season have gone over the point total.
Tennessee Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1000), Tennessee is fifth-best in the country. It is one spot below that, sixth-best, according to computer rankings.
- The Volunteers have experienced the 73rd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2500 at the beginning of the season to +1000.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Tennessee has a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship.
Florida Atlantic Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- Based on its moneyline odds, Florida Atlantic has a 2% chance of winning the national championship.
