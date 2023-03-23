A Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup features the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) and No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) to decide which of the squads is heading to the East Regional final when it tips off on Thursday at Madison Square Garden, beginning at 9:00 PM, airing on TBS.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic matchup.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

Tennessee has compiled an 18-17-0 record against the spread this season.

The Volunteers and their opponents have combined to hit the over 13 out of 35 times this season.

Florida Atlantic has put together a 22-10-1 ATS record so far this season.

Owls games have gone over the point total 16 out of 33 times this year.

Tennessee Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 Oddsmakers rate Tennessee higher (fifth-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (sixth-best).

Bookmakers have moved the Volunteers' national championship odds up from +2500 at the start of the season to +1000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 73rd-biggest change.

Based on its moneyline odds, Tennessee has a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 With odds of +5000, Florida Atlantic has been given a 2% chance of winning the national championship.

