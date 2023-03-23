Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
A Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup features the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) and No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) to decide which of the squads is heading to the East Regional final when it tips off on Thursday at Madison Square Garden, beginning at 9:00 PM, airing on TBS.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic matchup.
Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tennessee (-5.5)
|130.5
|-250
|+200
|DraftKings
|Tennessee (-5.5)
|130.5
|-240
|+200
|PointsBet
|Tennessee (-5.5)
|130.5
|-250
|+200
Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends
- Tennessee has compiled an 18-17-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Volunteers and their opponents have combined to hit the over 13 out of 35 times this season.
- Florida Atlantic has put together a 22-10-1 ATS record so far this season.
- Owls games have gone over the point total 16 out of 33 times this year.
Tennessee Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1000
- Oddsmakers rate Tennessee higher (fifth-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (sixth-best).
- Bookmakers have moved the Volunteers' national championship odds up from +2500 at the start of the season to +1000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 73rd-biggest change.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Tennessee has a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship.
Florida Atlantic Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- With odds of +5000, Florida Atlantic has been given a 2% chance of winning the national championship.
