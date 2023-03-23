How to Watch the Predators vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 23
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Nashville Predators will host the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, March 23, with the Kraken unbeaten in six consecutive away games.
You can turn on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW to watch as the Kraken and the Predators hit the ice.
Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
Predators vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/8/2022
|Kraken
|Predators
|5-1 SEA
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators allow 2.9 goals per game (203 in total), 12th in the league.
- With 194 goals (2.8 per game), the Predators have the league's 28th-ranked offense.
- Over the last 10 games, the Predators have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Predators have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 25 goals during that span.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Roman Josi
|67
|18
|41
|59
|29
|24
|-
|Matt Duchene
|68
|21
|33
|54
|57
|35
|53.5%
|Tyson Barrie
|72
|11
|36
|47
|37
|27
|-
|Filip Forsberg
|50
|19
|23
|42
|29
|34
|0%
|Thomas Novak
|38
|14
|18
|32
|8
|14
|42.6%
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken have allowed 224 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 16th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Kraken score the sixth-most goals in the NHL (245 total, 3.5 per game).
- Over the last 10 games, the Kraken have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Kraken have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 37 goals during that stretch.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Vince Dunn
|70
|13
|44
|57
|48
|43
|-
|Jared McCann
|67
|34
|22
|56
|23
|48
|33.3%
|Jordan Eberle
|70
|16
|38
|54
|27
|48
|44.3%
|Matthew Beniers
|68
|19
|30
|49
|39
|47
|42.3%
|Yanni Gourde
|69
|11
|32
|43
|24
|56
|49.4%
