The Nashville Predators will host the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, March 23, with the Kraken unbeaten in six consecutive away games.

You can turn on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW to watch as the Kraken and the Predators hit the ice.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Predators vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
11/8/2022 Kraken Predators 5-1 SEA

Predators Stats & Trends

  • The Predators allow 2.9 goals per game (203 in total), 12th in the league.
  • With 194 goals (2.8 per game), the Predators have the league's 28th-ranked offense.
  • Over the last 10 games, the Predators have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive end, the Predators have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have scored 25 goals during that span.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Roman Josi 67 18 41 59 29 24 -
Matt Duchene 68 21 33 54 57 35 53.5%
Tyson Barrie 72 11 36 47 37 27 -
Filip Forsberg 50 19 23 42 29 34 0%
Thomas Novak 38 14 18 32 8 14 42.6%

Kraken Stats & Trends

  • The Kraken have allowed 224 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 16th in NHL action in goals against.
  • The Kraken score the sixth-most goals in the NHL (245 total, 3.5 per game).
  • Over the last 10 games, the Kraken have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive side, the Kraken have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have put up 37 goals during that stretch.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Vince Dunn 70 13 44 57 48 43 -
Jared McCann 67 34 22 56 23 48 33.3%
Jordan Eberle 70 16 38 54 27 48 44.3%
Matthew Beniers 68 19 30 49 39 47 42.3%
Yanni Gourde 69 11 32 43 24 56 49.4%

