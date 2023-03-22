Memorial Gymnasium is where the Vanderbilt Commodores (22-14) and UAB Blazers (27-9) will go head to head on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Tyrin Lawrence and Jordan Walker are players to watch for the Commodores and Blazers, respectively.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN2.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. UAB

Game Day: Wednesday, March 22

Wednesday, March 22 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Memorial Gymnasium

Memorial Gymnasium Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

Vanderbilt's Last Game

Vanderbilt was victorious in its previous game against Michigan, 66-65, on Saturday. Lawrence was its top scorer with 24 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrin Lawrence 24 9 1 1 0 0 Ezra Manjon 17 2 3 2 0 1 Colin Smith 11 1 1 0 0 3

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Liam Robbins paces the Commodores with 15 points per game and 6.8 rebounds, while also putting up 1 assists.

Lawrence posts 13.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 50.6% from the field and 35.8% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Ezra Manjon puts up a team-best 3.8 assists per game. He is also posting 10.3 points and 2.8 rebounds, shooting 49.2% from the field.

Jordan Wright posts 10.5 points, 5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 39.9% from the field and 30.8% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Myles Stute is putting up 8.4 points, 0.6 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest.

Vanderbilt Top Performers (Last 10 Games)