The Vanderbilt Commodores (22-14) will be attempting to extend an eight-game home winning streak when taking on the UAB Blazers (27-9) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Vanderbilt vs. UAB matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Vanderbilt vs. UAB Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Vanderbilt vs. UAB Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Vanderbilt Moneyline UAB Moneyline

Vanderbilt vs. UAB Betting Trends

Vanderbilt has covered 20 times in 36 chances against the spread this season.

In the Commodores' 36 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 20 times.

UAB has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 19 times.

The Blazers and their opponents have combined to hit the over 22 out of 34 times this year.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.