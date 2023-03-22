How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. UAB on TV or Live Stream - March 22
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Vanderbilt Commodores (22-14) aim to build on an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the UAB Blazers (27-9) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Vanderbilt vs. UAB Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Vanderbilt Stats Insights
- This season, the Commodores have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Blazers' opponents have knocked down.
- Vanderbilt has a 12-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
- The Blazers are the second-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Commodores sit at 110th.
- The 72.3 points per game the Commodores put up are only 2.1 more points than the Blazers allow (70.2).
- When Vanderbilt puts up more than 70.2 points, it is 12-2.
Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Vanderbilt has been worse in home games this season, scoring 71.8 points per game, compared to 73.4 per game when playing on the road.
- The Commodores are allowing 67.3 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 11.6 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (78.9).
- At home, Vanderbilt is sinking 0.4 fewer threes per game (8.4) than it is on the road (8.8). It owns the same three-point percentage at home compared to road games (33.8%).
Vanderbilt Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/11/2023
|Texas A&M
|L 87-75
|Bridgestone Arena
|3/14/2023
|Yale
|W 71-62
|Memorial Gymnasium
|3/18/2023
|Michigan
|W 66-65
|Memorial Gymnasium
|3/22/2023
|UAB
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.