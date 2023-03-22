The Memphis Grizzlies, Desmond Bane included, face the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Bane, in his last game, had 17 points and six rebounds in a 112-108 win over the Mavericks.

We're going to examine Bane's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 21.1 20.0 Rebounds 4.5 5.1 5.2 Assists 3.5 4.2 4.6 PRA 30.5 30.4 29.8 PR 26.5 26.2 25.2 3PM 2.5 2.8 2.0



Desmond Bane Insights vs. the Rockets

Bane has taken 16.1 shots per game this season and made 7.6 per game, which account for 12.1% and 12.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 16.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.8 per game.

Bane's opponents, the Rockets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th in the NBA with 103.1 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies rank 13th in possessions per game with 104.1.

The Rockets concede 118.1 points per contest, 26th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Rockets have given up 41.4 rebounds per game, which puts them fourth in the league.

Looking at assists, the Rockets have given up 25.8 per contest, 16th in the league.

Allowing 14.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Rockets are the worst team in the league.

Desmond Bane vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/1/2023 29 30 9 6 6 1 0 10/21/2022 33 14 6 7 3 0 2

