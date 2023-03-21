The Vanderbilt Commodores (22-14) host the UAB Blazers (27-9) at on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at TBA ET. There is no line set for the matchup.

Vanderbilt vs. UAB Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 Time: TBD

TBD Venue:

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Vanderbilt Betting Records & Stats

A total of 20 of Vanderbilt's 30 games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

The Commodores have gone 18-14-0 ATS this season.

Vanderbilt has had more success against the spread than UAB this year, tallying an ATS record of 18-14-0, as opposed to the 14-16-0 record of UAB.

Vanderbilt vs. UAB Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Vanderbilt 72.3 153.8 71.6 141.8 138.8 UAB 81.5 153.8 70.2 141.8 147.3

Additional Vanderbilt Insights & Trends

Vanderbilt has an 8-2 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall in its past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Commodores have hit the over eight times.

The Commodores score 72.3 points per game, only 2.1 more points than the 70.2 the Blazers give up.

When Vanderbilt scores more than 70.2 points, it is 10-4 against the spread and 12-2 overall.

Vanderbilt vs. UAB Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Vanderbilt 18-14-0 20-12-0 UAB 14-16-0 20-10-0

Vanderbilt vs. UAB Home/Away Splits

Vanderbilt UAB 14-5 Home Record 17-2 5-6 Away Record 6-5 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 8-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 71.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 73.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.4 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

