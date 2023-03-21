The Buffalo Sabres (33-30-6), losers of three games in a row, will host the Nashville Predators (34-26-8) -- who've also lost three straight -- on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

The Sabres-Predators game can be watched on ESPN+, BSSO, and MSG-B, so tune in to catch the action.

Sabres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSG-B
  • Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Predators vs. Sabres Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/14/2023 Predators Sabres 5-3 BUF

Predators Stats & Trends

  • The Predators' total of 200 goals allowed (2.9 per game) is 11th in the NHL.
  • The Predators have 187 goals this season (2.8 per game), 28th in the NHL.
  • In the past 10 games, the Predators have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Predators have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.
  • They have totaled 20 goals during that span.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Roman Josi 67 18 41 59 29 24 -
Matt Duchene 67 19 32 51 57 33 52.9%
Tyson Barrie 71 11 35 46 37 27 -
Filip Forsberg 50 19 23 42 29 34 0%
Thomas Novak 37 13 17 30 8 14 42.6%

Sabres Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Sabres are conceding 254 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 27th in league action.
  • The Sabres score the third-most goals in the league (247 total, 3.6 per game).
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Sabres are 2-6-2 (50.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Sabres have allowed 45 goals (4.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over that stretch.

Sabres Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Tage Thompson 69 42 45 87 35 39 42.9%
Jeff Skinner 66 29 38 67 36 34 48.1%
Alex Tuch 61 30 34 64 27 45 50%
Rasmus Dahlin 65 14 48 62 57 38 -
Dylan Cozens 68 26 31 57 17 33 48.7%

