Monday's contest that pits the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (24-11) versus the Toledo Rockets (29-4) at Thompson-Boling Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-64 in favor of Tennessee, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on March 20.

Their last time out, the Lady Volunteers won on Saturday 95-50 over Saint Louis.

Tennessee vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Tennessee vs. Toledo Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 76, Toledo 64

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

On March 4, the Lady Volunteers claimed their best win of the season, a 69-67 victory over the LSU Lady Tigers, who rank No. 9 in the AP's Top 25.

The Lady Volunteers have tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (five), but also have tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 1 losses (11).

Tennessee has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (nine).

The Lady Volunteers have seven wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 46th-most in the country.

Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins

69-67 over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on March 4

65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 18) on February 2

69-51 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 25

68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 32) on January 15

80-69 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 5

Tennessee Performance Insights