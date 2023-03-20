Monday's contest that pits the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (24-11) versus the Toledo Rockets (29-4) at Thompson-Boling Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-64 in favor of Tennessee, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on March 20.

The Lady Volunteers took care of business in their most recent outing 95-50 against Saint Louis on Saturday.

Tennessee vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Tennessee vs. Toledo Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 76, Toledo 64

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 9 LSU Lady Tigers on March 4, the Lady Volunteers registered their best win of the season, a 69-67 victory.

The Lady Volunteers have five Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 28th-most in the nation. But they also have 11 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 14th-most.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Tennessee is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most victories.

Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins

69-67 over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on March 4

69-51 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 25

65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 21) on February 2

68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 33) on January 15

80-69 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 5

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Tennessee Performance Insights