Saturday's 12:00 PM ET game between the Vanderbilt Commodores (21-14) and the Michigan Wolverines (18-15) at Memorial Gymnasium features the Commodores' Liam Robbins as a player to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Michigan

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Arena: Memorial Gymnasium

Memorial Gymnasium Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN

Vanderbilt's Last Game

Vanderbilt was victorious in its most recent game against Yale, 71-62, on Tuesday. Tyrin Lawrence was its top scorer with 25 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrin Lawrence 25 7 1 1 0 3 Ezra Manjon 18 4 0 0 2 2 Quentin Millora-Brown 7 13 1 0 1 0

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Robbins puts up 15 points and 6.8 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1 assists, shooting 50.4% from the floor.

Lawrence is averaging 12.9 points, 1.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

Ezra Manjon leads his squad in assists per game (3.8), and also posts 10.1 points and 2.8 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jordan Wright puts up 10.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Myles Stute is posting 8.4 points, 0.6 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Vanderbilt Top Performers (Last 10 Games)