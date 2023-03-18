Vanderbilt vs. Michigan: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 18
The Vanderbilt Commodores (21-14) welcome in the Michigan Wolverines (18-15) after winning seven home games in a row. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Vanderbilt vs. Michigan matchup in this article.
Vanderbilt vs. Michigan Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Vanderbilt vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
Vanderbilt vs. Michigan Betting Trends
- Vanderbilt has put together a 20-15-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Commodores and their opponents have combined to hit the over 20 out of 35 times this season.
- Michigan has put together a 17-13-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Wolverines and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 19 out of 31 times this season.
