A spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament East Region bracket is on the line when the No. 5 seed Duke Blue Devils (27-8) face the No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (24-10) on Saturday at 2:40 PM on CBS. Duke has been installed as a 3.5-point favorite to win this second round matchup. The matchup has an over/under of 128.5.

Tennessee vs. Duke Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 2:40 PM ET

2:40 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Duke -3.5 128.5

Volunteers Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 128.5 points in 17 of 32 games this season.

Tennessee's average game total this season has been 129.3, 0.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Tennessee is 16-16-0 against the spread this year.

Tennessee was defeated in both of the match ups it has played as underdogs this season.

The Volunteers have entered three games this season as the underdog by +150 or more and won each of those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tennessee has a 40% chance of pulling out a win.

Tennessee vs. Duke Over/Under Stats

Games Over 128.5 % of Games Over 128.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Duke 27 79.4% 72.6 144 63.6 121.5 140.5 Tennessee 17 53.1% 71.4 144 57.9 121.5 133.7

Additional Tennessee Insights & Trends

Tennessee has gone 5-5 over its last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

The Volunteers have gone over the total in five of their past 10 outings.

The Volunteers' 71.4 points per game are 7.8 more points than the 63.6 the Blue Devils allow.

Tennessee is 15-7 against the spread and 19-5 overall when it scores more than 63.6 points.

Duke vs. Tennessee Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Duke 16-18-0 12-12 13-21-0 Tennessee 16-16-0 0-0 14-18-0

Tennessee vs. Duke Home/Away Splits

Duke Tennessee 16-0 Home Record 14-2 4-6 Away Record 4-6 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 3-6-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.7 68 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.1 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 2-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

