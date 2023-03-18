The No. 1 seed Indiana Hoosiers (27-3) will look to beat the No. 16 seed Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (23-9) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday at Assembly Hall. This contest tips off at 11:30 AM.

Tennessee Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: ESPN

Tennessee Tech vs. Indiana Scoring Comparison

The Golden Eagles put up 7.1 more points per game (69.4) than the Hoosiers give up to opponents (62.3).

When it scores more than 62.3 points, Tennessee Tech is 18-3.

Indiana has a 22-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.4 points.

The 81.5 points per game the Hoosiers put up are 18.9 more points than the Golden Eagles allow (62.6).

Indiana is 26-2 when scoring more than 62.6 points.

When Tennessee Tech gives up fewer than 81.5 points, it is 19-8.

The Hoosiers shoot 49.6% from the field, 8.2% higher than the Golden Eagles concede defensively.

The Golden Eagles make 46.3% of their shots from the field, 7.3% higher than the Hoosiers' defensive field-goal percentage.

