The No. 1 seed Indiana Hoosiers (27-3) will look to beat the No. 16 seed Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (23-9) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday at Assembly Hall. This contest tips off at 11:30 AM.

Tennessee Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Tennessee Tech vs. Indiana Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Eagles put up 7.1 more points per game (69.4) than the Hoosiers give up to opponents (62.3).
  • When it scores more than 62.3 points, Tennessee Tech is 18-3.
  • Indiana has a 22-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.4 points.
  • The 81.5 points per game the Hoosiers put up are 18.9 more points than the Golden Eagles allow (62.6).
  • Indiana is 26-2 when scoring more than 62.6 points.
  • When Tennessee Tech gives up fewer than 81.5 points, it is 19-8.
  • The Hoosiers shoot 49.6% from the field, 8.2% higher than the Golden Eagles concede defensively.
  • The Golden Eagles make 46.3% of their shots from the field, 7.3% higher than the Hoosiers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Tennessee Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/3/2023 Eastern Illinois W 66-61 Ford Center
3/4/2023 Little Rock W 54-46 Ford Center
3/16/2023 Monmouth W 79-69 Assembly Hall
3/18/2023 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall

