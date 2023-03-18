How to Watch the Tennessee Tech vs. Indiana Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 5:11 AM CDT
The No. 1 seed Indiana Hoosiers (27-3) will look to beat the No. 16 seed Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (23-9) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday at Assembly Hall. This contest tips off at 11:30 AM.
Tennessee Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: ESPN
Tennessee Tech vs. Indiana Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Eagles put up 7.1 more points per game (69.4) than the Hoosiers give up to opponents (62.3).
- When it scores more than 62.3 points, Tennessee Tech is 18-3.
- Indiana has a 22-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.4 points.
- The 81.5 points per game the Hoosiers put up are 18.9 more points than the Golden Eagles allow (62.6).
- Indiana is 26-2 when scoring more than 62.6 points.
- When Tennessee Tech gives up fewer than 81.5 points, it is 19-8.
- The Hoosiers shoot 49.6% from the field, 8.2% higher than the Golden Eagles concede defensively.
- The Golden Eagles make 46.3% of their shots from the field, 7.3% higher than the Hoosiers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Tennessee Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/3/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|W 66-61
|Ford Center
|3/4/2023
|Little Rock
|W 54-46
|Ford Center
|3/16/2023
|Monmouth
|W 79-69
|Assembly Hall
|3/18/2023
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
