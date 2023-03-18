The No. 4 seed Tennessee Lady Volunteers (23-11) and the No. 13 seed Saint Louis Billikens (17-17) meet on Saturday at 1:00 PM in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The matchup airs on ABC.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup.

Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ABC

Tennessee vs. Saint Louis Scoring Comparison

The Billikens put up an average of 69.6 points per game, just 2.8 more points than the 66.8 the Lady Volunteers allow.

Saint Louis has put together a 14-7 record in games it scores more than 66.8 points.

Tennessee has a 17-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.6 points.

The Lady Volunteers record 6.7 more points per game (76.4) than the Billikens allow (69.7).

Tennessee has a 15-4 record when putting up more than 69.7 points.

When Saint Louis gives up fewer than 76.4 points, it is 12-9.

The Lady Volunteers shoot 42.6% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Billikens allow defensively.

