Tennessee vs. Saint Louis Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Saturday's contest at Thompson-Boling Arena has the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (23-11) matching up with the Saint Louis Billikens (17-17) at 1:00 PM ET (on March 18). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 81-60 win as our model heavily favors Tennessee.
The Lady Volunteers head into this contest after a 74-58 loss to South Carolina on Sunday.
Tennessee vs. Saint Louis Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
Tennessee vs. Saint Louis Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tennessee 81, Saint Louis 60
Tennessee Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 9 LSU Lady Tigers on March 4, the Lady Volunteers captured their signature win of the season, a 69-67 victory.
- The Lady Volunteers have five Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 27th-most in the country. But they also have 11 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 13th-most.
- Tennessee has nine wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the second-most in the country.
Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-67 over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on March 4
- 65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 19) on February 2
- 69-51 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 25
- 68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 33) on January 15
- 80-69 at home over Mississippi State (No. 36) on January 5
Tennessee Performance Insights
- The Lady Volunteers are outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game with a +329 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.4 points per game (25th in college basketball) and give up 66.8 per outing (241st in college basketball).
- In conference action, Tennessee scores more points per game (76.5) than its overall average (76.4).
- The Lady Volunteers are scoring 77.7 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 1.3 more points than they're averaging in away games (76.4).
- Tennessee is giving up 63.2 points per game this year at home, which is 8.2 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (71.4).
- The Lady Volunteers have seen a decrease in scoring lately, racking up 76.1 points per game in their last 10 outings, 0.3 points fewer than the 76.4 they've scored this season.
