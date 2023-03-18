Tennessee vs. Saint Louis Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest features the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (23-11) and the Saint Louis Billikens (17-17) matching up at Thompson-Boling Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 81-61 victory for heavily favored Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on March 18.
The Lady Volunteers are coming off of a 74-58 loss to South Carolina in their most recent game on Sunday.
Tennessee vs. Saint Louis Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
Tennessee vs. Saint Louis Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tennessee 81, Saint Louis 61
Tennessee Schedule Analysis
- When the Lady Volunteers took down the LSU Lady Tigers (No. 9 in the AP's Top 25) on March 4 by a score of 69-67, it was their best victory of the season so far.
- The Lady Volunteers have five Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 27th-most in Division I. But they also have 11 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 13th-most.
- Tennessee has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (nine).
Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-67 over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on March 4
- 69-51 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 25
- 65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 28) on February 2
- 68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 33) on January 15
- 89-76 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on January 1
Tennessee Performance Insights
- The Lady Volunteers are outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game with a +329 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.4 points per game (25th in college basketball) and allow 66.8 per outing (242nd in college basketball).
- With 76.5 points per game in SEC games, Tennessee is scoring 0.1 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (76.4 PPG).
- Offensively, the Lady Volunteers have performed better when playing at home this year, averaging 77.7 points per game, compared to 76.4 per game in away games.
- Defensively, Tennessee has been better in home games this season, surrendering 63.2 points per game, compared to 71.4 when playing on the road.
- The Lady Volunteers have been scoring 76.1 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 76.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
