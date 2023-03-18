Saturday's contest features the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (23-11) and the Saint Louis Billikens (17-17) matching up at Thompson-Boling Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 81-61 victory for heavily favored Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on March 18.

The Lady Volunteers are coming off of a 74-58 loss to South Carolina in their most recent game on Sunday.

Tennessee vs. Saint Louis Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ABC

Tennessee vs. Saint Louis Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 81, Saint Louis 61

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

When the Lady Volunteers took down the LSU Lady Tigers (No. 9 in the AP's Top 25) on March 4 by a score of 69-67, it was their best victory of the season so far.

The Lady Volunteers have five Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 27th-most in Division I. But they also have 11 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 13th-most.

Tennessee has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (nine).

Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins

69-67 over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on March 4

69-51 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 25

65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 28) on February 2

68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 33) on January 15

89-76 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on January 1

Tennessee Performance Insights