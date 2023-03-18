Tennessee vs. Saint Louis Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's game features the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (23-11) and the Saint Louis Billikens (17-17) facing off at Thompson-Boling Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 81-61 win for heavily favored Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on March 18.
The Lady Volunteers are coming off of a 74-58 loss to South Carolina in their last outing on Sunday.
Tennessee vs. Saint Louis Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
Tennessee vs. Saint Louis Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tennessee 81, Saint Louis 61
Tennessee Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Volunteers' best win this season came in a 69-67 victory against the No. 9 LSU Lady Tigers on March 4.
- The Lady Volunteers have five Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 27th-most in Division I. But they also have 11 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 12th-most.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Tennessee is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most victories.
Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-67 over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on March 4
- 69-51 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 25
- 65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 28) on February 2
- 68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 39) on January 15
- 89-76 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on January 1
Tennessee Performance Insights
- The Lady Volunteers average 76.4 points per game (24th in college basketball) while allowing 66.8 per outing (243rd in college basketball). They have a +329 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.6 points per game.
- Tennessee's offense has been better in SEC games this year, tallying 76.5 points per contest, compared to its season average of 76.4 PPG.
- The Lady Volunteers average 77.7 points per game in home games, compared to 76.4 points per game on the road, a difference of 1.3 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Tennessee is allowing 63.2 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 71.4.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Lady Volunteers have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 76.1 points per contest over that span compared to the 76.4 they've racked up over the course of this season.
