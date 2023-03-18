Saturday's game features the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (23-11) and the Saint Louis Billikens (17-17) facing off at Thompson-Boling Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 81-61 win for heavily favored Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on March 18.

The Lady Volunteers are coming off of a 74-58 loss to South Carolina in their last outing on Sunday.

Tennessee vs. Saint Louis Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ABC

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Tennessee vs. Saint Louis Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 81, Saint Louis 61

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

The Lady Volunteers' best win this season came in a 69-67 victory against the No. 9 LSU Lady Tigers on March 4.

The Lady Volunteers have five Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 27th-most in Division I. But they also have 11 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 12th-most.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Tennessee is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most victories.

Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins

69-67 over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on March 4

69-51 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 25

65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 28) on February 2

68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 39) on January 15

89-76 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on January 1

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Tennessee Performance Insights