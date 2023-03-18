How to Watch Tennessee vs. Duke on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 5 seed Duke Blue Devils (27-8) will aim to advance to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament when they face the No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (24-10) on Saturday at 2:40 PM.
In the article below, we provide all the details you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Tennessee vs. Duke Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:40 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers are shooting 43.7% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 40.6% the Blue Devils' opponents have shot this season.
- Tennessee is 16-4 when it shoots better than 40.6% from the field.
- The Blue Devils are the rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers rank 13th.
- The Volunteers' 71.4 points per game are 7.8 more points than the 63.6 the Blue Devils allow.
- Tennessee has a 22-5 record when allowing fewer than 72.6 points.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison
- At home Tennessee is scoring 76.7 points per game, 9.6 more than it is averaging away (67.1).
- In 2022-23 the Volunteers are giving up 10.4 fewer points per game at home (53.3) than away (63.7).
- Tennessee makes fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (7.8). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (33%) than on the road (32.6%).
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|Ole Miss
|W 70-55
|Bridgestone Arena
|3/10/2023
|Missouri
|L 79-71
|Bridgestone Arena
|3/16/2023
|Louisiana
|W 58-55
|Amway Center
|3/18/2023
|Duke
|-
|Amway Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.