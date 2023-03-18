The No. 5 seed Duke Blue Devils (27-8) will aim to advance to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament when they face the No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (24-10) on Saturday at 2:40 PM.

Tennessee vs. Duke Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:40 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:40 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: CBS

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers are shooting 43.7% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 40.6% the Blue Devils' opponents have shot this season.

Tennessee is 16-4 when it shoots better than 40.6% from the field.

The Blue Devils are the rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers rank 13th.

The Volunteers' 71.4 points per game are 7.8 more points than the 63.6 the Blue Devils allow.

Tennessee has a 22-5 record when allowing fewer than 72.6 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

At home Tennessee is scoring 76.7 points per game, 9.6 more than it is averaging away (67.1).

In 2022-23 the Volunteers are giving up 10.4 fewer points per game at home (53.3) than away (63.7).

Tennessee makes fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (7.8). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (33%) than on the road (32.6%).

