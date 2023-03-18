Kyle Filipowski and Santiago Vescovi are two players to watch on Saturday at 2:40 PM ET, when the Duke Blue Devils square off against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Amway Center.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on CBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Duke

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 2:40 PM ET

2:40 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

Watch select March Madness games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Tennessee's Last Game

Tennessee won its most recent game against Louisiana, 58-55, on Thursday. Tyreke Key led the way with 12 points, plus four boards and zero assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyreke Key 12 4 0 1 0 1 Jahmai Mashack 11 1 3 2 0 0 Uros Plavsic 9 4 0 0 0 0

Tennessee Players to Watch

Vescovi is No. 1 on the Volunteers in scoring (12.6 points per game) and assists (3), and produces 4.5 rebounds. He also averages 1.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Zakai Zeigler is the Volunteers' top assist man (5.4 per game), and he puts up 10.7 points and 2.7 rebounds.

Olivier Nkamhoua is posting a team-leading 5 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 10.5 points and 2 assists, making 51.1% of his shots from the floor.

Julian Phillips gives the Volunteers 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jonas Aidoo gets the Volunteers 4.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Tennessee Top Performers (Last 10 Games)