Tennessee vs. Duke Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Saturday's contest features the Tennessee Volunteers (24-10) and the Duke Blue Devils (27-8) facing off at Amway Center in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 67-65 win for Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:40 PM ET on March 18.
According to our computer prediction, Tennessee projects to cover the 3.5-point spread in its matchup against Duke. The total has been set at 128.5, and the two teams are projected to exceed it.
Tennessee vs. Duke Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
- Time: 2:40 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Where: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Amway Center
- Line: Duke -3.5
- Point Total: 128.5
- Moneyline (To Win): Duke -165, Tennessee +135
Tennessee vs. Duke Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tennessee 67, Duke 65
Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Duke
- Pick ATS:
Tennessee (+3.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (128.5)
Duke is 16-18-0 against the spread this season compared to Tennessee's 16-16-0 ATS record. The Blue Devils are 13-21-0 and the Volunteers are 14-18-0 in terms of hitting the over. The two teams score an average of 144 points per game, 15.5 more points than this matchup's total. In the last 10 games, Duke is 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall while Tennessee has gone 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall.
Tennessee Performance Insights
- The Volunteers put up 71.4 points per game (184th in college basketball) while giving up 57.9 per outing (third in college basketball). They have a +457 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 13.5 points per game.
- The 35.6 rebounds per game Tennessee accumulates rank 21st in the nation, 7.3 more than the 28.3 its opponents grab.
- Tennessee makes 7.7 three-pointers per game (137th in college basketball) at a 32.7% rate (259th in college basketball), compared to the 5.8 per game its opponents make, at a 26.4% rate.
- Tennessee has won the turnover battle by 2.5 per game, committing 11.5 (143rd in college basketball) while forcing 14.0 (46th in college basketball).
