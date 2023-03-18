Tennessee vs. Duke: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 5 seed Duke Blue Devils (27-8) and the No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (24-10) will meet in the NCAA Tournament with a ticket to the Sweet 16 of the East Region bracket up for grabs on Saturday at Amway Center, tipping off at 2:40 PM.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Duke vs. Tennessee matchup.
Tennessee vs. Duke Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:40 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Tennessee vs. Duke Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Duke Moneyline
|Tennessee Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Duke (-3.5)
|128.5
|-165
|+135
|DraftKings
|Duke (-3)
|129.5
|-150
|+130
Tennessee vs. Duke Betting Trends
- Tennessee has covered 17 times in 34 chances against the spread this year.
- The Volunteers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- Duke has put together a 16-19-0 ATS record so far this year.
- So far this season, 14 out of the Blue Devils' 35 games have hit the over.
Tennessee Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2500
- In terms of winning the national championship, the Volunteers currently have the same odds, going from +2500 at the start of the season to +2500.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Tennessee has a 3.8% chance of winning the national championship.
