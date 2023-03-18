The No. 5 seed Duke Blue Devils (27-8) and the No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (24-10) will meet in the NCAA Tournament with a ticket to the Sweet 16 of the East Region bracket up for grabs on Saturday at Amway Center, tipping off at 2:40 PM.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Duke vs. Tennessee matchup.

Tennessee vs. Duke Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:40 PM ET

Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: CBS

Tennessee vs. Duke Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Duke Betting Trends

Tennessee has covered 17 times in 34 chances against the spread this year.

The Volunteers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Duke has put together a 16-19-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, 14 out of the Blue Devils' 35 games have hit the over.

Tennessee Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

Based on its moneyline odds, Tennessee has a 3.8% chance of winning the national championship.

