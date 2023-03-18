The No. 5 seed Duke Blue Devils (27-8) and the No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (24-10) will meet in the NCAA Tournament with a ticket to the Sweet 16 of the East Region bracket up for grabs on Saturday at Amway Center, tipping off at 2:40 PM.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Duke vs. Tennessee matchup.

Tennessee vs. Duke Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:40 PM ET
  • Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Tennessee vs. Duke Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Duke Moneyline Tennessee Moneyline
BetMGM Duke (-3.5) 128.5 -165 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Duke (-3) 129.5 -150 +130 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Tennessee vs. Duke Betting Trends

  • Tennessee has covered 17 times in 34 chances against the spread this year.
  • The Volunteers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
  • Duke has put together a 16-19-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • So far this season, 14 out of the Blue Devils' 35 games have hit the over.

Tennessee Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +2500
  • In terms of winning the national championship, the Volunteers currently have the same odds, going from +2500 at the start of the season to +2500.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Tennessee has a 3.8% chance of winning the national championship.

