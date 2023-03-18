A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 6-seed Colorado Buffaloes (23-8) play against the No. 11 seed Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (28-4) on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM.

Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Middle Tennessee vs. Colorado Scoring Comparison

The Lady Raiders put up an average of 73.8 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 58.6 the Buffaloes allow.

Middle Tennessee has put together a 25-3 record in games it scores more than 58.6 points.

Colorado has a 22-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.8 points.

The 68.8 points per game the Buffaloes record are 12.1 more points than the Lady Raiders give up (56.7).

Colorado has a 22-3 record when putting up more than 56.7 points.

Middle Tennessee has a 22-2 record when allowing fewer than 68.8 points.

The Buffaloes shoot 41.2% from the field, 5.2% higher than the Lady Raiders concede defensively.

The Lady Raiders make 41.3% of their shots from the field, just 0.9% more than the Buffaloes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Middle Tennessee Schedule